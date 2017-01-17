Player Ratings AFCON 2107: Ghana 1-0 Uganda - How Avram Grant's rated against the Cranes in Port-Gentil

West Ham United star Andre Ayew was the Man-of-the-Match as Ghana's Black Stars laboured to a slender 1-0 win over Uganda in Port-Gentil in the 2017 AFCON on Tuesday afternoon.

The 26-year-old converted a spot kick won by captain Asamoah Gyan with the touch of a maven in the 32nd minute at the Stade de Port-Gentil.

Meanwhile Andre's younger brother Jordan Ayew disappointed as he failed to live to expectations in attack.

Newcastle United's Christian Atsu also excelled as he prevailed on the flanks.

Razak Brimah 5.5/10 GOALKEEPER

Though he appeared shaky in some few instances, the 29-year-old produced a string of outstanding saves to keep Ghana in the game. The Cordoba man still has to bid his confidence as Ghana readies to face more sharper strikers in Mali and Egypt.

Harrison Afful 6/10 RIGHT-BACK

Discharged his defensive duties well and joined the attack when needed. The Columbus Crew man was a team player and performed slightly above average. Needs to improve on his alertness for the upcoming clashes against Mali and Egypt.

Baba Rahman 5/10 LEFT-BACK

The Schalke 04 defender suffered a muscle sprain and replaced by Anderlecht wing-half Frank Acheampong in the 39th minute. Before his substitution the on-loan Chelsea was influential offensively and provided steel in defense, limiting the chances of the Cranes from the flanks.

John Boye 6/10 CENTER-BACK

Contained Geoffrey Massa and the Ugandan strike-force well. Produced a commanding aerial performance and apt on his organisation of the back-four.

Daniel Amartey 6/10 CENTER-BACK

The Leicester City was shifted to defence to replace Jonathan Mensah. He was strong and commanding in central defence and formed a solid partnership with John Boye.

Wakaso Mubarak 6.5/10 DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER

On and off the game as the Ugandans occasionally dominated the midfield. The Panathinaikos midfield star exerted his physical play into the game as the Black Stars laboured to a narrow win.

Thomas Partey 7/10 OFFENSIVE MIDFIELDER

Great box-to-box stuff from the Atletico Madrid man. He persevered in the middle and was workaholic throughout the 90 minutes.

Christian Atsu 7/10 LEFT-WINGER

Silky and tormentor in chief from the flanks. The Newcastle United winger stripped former Kotoko defender Joseph Ochaya naked on a number times and had two well drilled shots saved by Dennis Oyango.

Andre Ayew 7.5/10 RIGHT-WINGER - Man of the Match

Missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring for the Black Stars in the 28th minute after he was played through by the exciting Christian Atsu. However the West Ham United star made amends by converting a won penalty won by captain Asamoah Gyan.

Jordan Ayew 4.5/10 FORWARD - Flop of the Match

The Aston Villa appeared to have lost his sharpness and was tamed upfront by the Ugandan defence. He had little influence in the game.

Asamoah Gyan 6/10 FORWARD

Played very well in close spaces. Dropped deep into the midfield and tormented the opposition defense with his ability. He won a penalty which was converted by Andre Ayew in the 32nd minute. Replaced by Agyemang-Badu in the 72nd minute.

