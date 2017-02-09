Players in the Ghana Premier League are not paid well-Avram Grant

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant has revealed that one of the biggest problems facing the Ghana Premier League is the low salary being paid to players in the league.

The 600-year-old during his time as head coach of the Black Stars failed consistently to name players in the Ghana Premier League in his team but reveals that the bigger problem that is hindering development in Ghana football is the low salary.

"The salary of players in the Ghana Premier League is not good. With this kind of salary, you won’t get certain qualities from the players so government must do something about it,” Grant told Metro TV

Grant led Ghana to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations three weeks after taking up the job but failed to repeat the feat two years later in Gbaon.

