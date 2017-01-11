Playing Africa Cup of Nations in January is a worry- Ghana star Christian Atsu

England-based midfielder Christian Atsu has spoken about the need for CAF to reconsider the date for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The on-loan Newcastle United winger says the January date poses a threat to the Europe-based legions who have to leave clubs for close to two month.

Atsu, who was on a rich vein of form with the Championship leaders, has left Rafa Benitez for the tournament.

He must fight to regain his place when he returns and the Chelsea-owned player feels that inconveniences him.

''It is a worry to many players especially the foreign players, it affects us a lot,” he spoke to TV3.

''Most a times you lose your position when you go back to your Club, because someone will play if you are not around and if the person performance meaning you have to sit on the bench when you come back.

''It is a big worry and I think CAF should do something about it.''

