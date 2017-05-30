Playing against Messi is more difficult than facing Ronaldo - German star Jerome Boateng

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has revealed playing against Lionel Messi is more difficult than facing Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the German international has added the Portuguese super star has changed his game which has complicated things to the defenses.

"With Messi you just can not stop him." Ronaldo can sometimes work because he bets on his physical strength, "Boateng told Sport Bild magazine.

"However, Ronaldo has changed his game and looks for less dribbling and concentrates more on the definition. That has made it more difficult to play against him because he has a great sense of anticipation and defines with a single touch."

