PLB announces dates for outstanding league matches

The Premier League Board (PLB) has confirmed dates for the outstanding league matches involving Wa All Stars and Bechem United.

Wa All Stars missed the first three matches of the season, while Bechem United missed two.

They were both involved in CAF Inter-clubs competition.

Below are the dates:

Match day One:

Wa All Stars Vrs Elmina Sharks-Wednesday 1st March 2017

Gt.Olympics Vrs Bechem utd -Thursday 2nd March 2017

Match day Two:

Bolga All Stars Vrs Wa All Stars -Wednesday 8th March 2017

Bechem utd Vrs Tema Youth -Wednesday 8th March 2017

Match day Three:

Wa All Stars Vrs Wafa-Wednesday 12th April 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)