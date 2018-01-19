PLB releases fixtures for new season; Champions Aduana open title defence against Liberty

The Premier League Board has released the fixtures for the 2017/2018 season which starts on weekend of 10-13 February.

Champions Aduana Stars will open their campaign against Liberty Professionals at home while Hearts of Oak travel to Techiman to face newly-promoted Eleven Wonders.

Asante Kotoko face a tricky trip to Sogakope to face WAFA SC who have not lost at home in two seasons.

The first Ghana Premier League derby between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium on a midweek 4 April, 2017.

The first round of the league will end on the weekend of 4- 7 May, 2017.

