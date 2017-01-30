PLB insists 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season will start this weekend

All is set for the commencement of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season as scheduled this weekend, according to Premier League Board Chairman Ashford Tettey Oku.

Oku reveals there are no plans to rescheduling it as being rumoured by a section of the media claiming that nothing has changed on its schedule and all 16 clubs are set and ready for the competition to kickoff this weekend.

‘’So far as we are concerned, the pitches have been inspected and given the approval for action. I’m sure the referees are also ready and the Referees Committee has been going round educating clubs on the changes in the Laws of the Game, and more importantly, the clubs are ready and poised for action,’’ Mr Tettey Oku told the Graphic Sports in an interview.

‘’Much as we were all disappointed that the gala was called off at a late hour, it will not have any impact on the readiness of the clubs as they have had their pre-season programmes.

‘’Of course, it would have helped to whip up interest among the fans, but I think, that will not affect the league in any way. If anything at all, the PLB expects the league the league to be as exciting as it was last season,’’ He concluded.

