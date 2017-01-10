Plush Stade de Port-Gentil ready to host Black Stars AFCON Group matches

The stadium to host Ghana's Group D matches is complete and in good condition for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Stade de Port-Gentil will get busy from 17 January when the Black Stars host Uganda in the venue opener to be followed by Egypt versus Mali.

Ghana's next match will be against on 21 January when they play Mali in the first match and their final match will be four days later against Egypt.

If the Black Stars top their Group, they will remain at the venue to face the runner up from Group C in the third quarter-final clash.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)