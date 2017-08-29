Police officer Prince Amoah to handle Hearts of Oak vs Aduana top-liner; officials for week 26 announced

Police officer Prince Amoah has been handed the midweek tough encounter between Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Assin Fosu-based centre referee will be assisted by Adams Badiu and B.A. Crentsil.

Referee Cecil Fleisher will be in-charge of the Elmina Sharks-Asante Kotoko clash with support Eric Nantiere and Joseph Ayambila.

Latif Adaari has been appointed to handle WAFA's home match against Great Olympics.

Match: WAFA VS GREAT OLYMPICS

Venue: Sogakope

Referee: Latif Adaari

Asst 1: Alhassan Badiu

Asst 2: Richard Appiah

4th Ref: Benard Dumfe

Match Commissioner: Samuel A. Aboagye

Match: HEARTS OF OAK VS ADUANA STARS

Venue: Accra

Referee: Prince Amoah

Asst 1: Adams Badiu

Asst 2: B.A. Crentsil

4th Ref: Sylvester Adjoku

Match Commissioner: Andrew Tamakloe

Match: INTER ALLIES VS WA ALL STARS

Venue: El Wak Stadium

Referee: Kenny Padi

Asst 1: Paul Atimaka

Asst 2: S.O. Boateng

4th Ref: Alex Nsiah

Match Commissioner: Harry Atutornu

Match: MEDEAMA VS EBUSUA DWARFS

Venue: Tarkwa

Referee: Samuel Suka

Asst 1: Shine Ayittey

Asst 2: Ashong Ibrahim

4th Ref: J.A. Amenya

Match Commissioner: Mike Okoto

Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS BECHEM UNITED

Venue: Dansoman

Referee: S.B. Bortey

Asst 1: Ben Vormaxor

Asst 2: Samuel Borquaye

4th Ref: Eku Boateng

Match Commissioner: C.W. Okai

Match: ASHANTIGOLD VS BEREKUM CHELSEA

Venue: Len Clay stadium, Obuasi

Referee: William Agbovi

Asst 1: A.F. Zakari

Asst 2: Alex Anning

4th Ref: Isaka Afful

Match Commissioner: Kwabena A. Sarpong

Match: ELMINA SHARKS VS ASANTE KOTOKO

Venue: Elmina

Referee: Cecil Fleisher

Asst 1: Eric Nantiere

Asst 2: Joseph Ayambila

4th Ref: Solomon Mordey

Match Commissioner: Michael Ayeh

Match: BOLGA ALL STARS VS TEMA YOUTH

Venue: Tamale

Referee: Yaw Ametepeh

Asst 1: Joseph Sey

Asst 2: Theresa Akongyram

4th Ref: Ali Alhassan

Match Commissioner: S.D. Yahaya

