Police officer Prince Amoah to handle Hearts of Oak vs Aduana top-liner; officials for week 26 announced
Police officer Prince Amoah has been handed the midweek tough encounter between Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The Assin Fosu-based centre referee will be assisted by Adams Badiu and B.A. Crentsil.
Referee Cecil Fleisher will be in-charge of the Elmina Sharks-Asante Kotoko clash with support Eric Nantiere and Joseph Ayambila.
Latif Adaari has been appointed to handle WAFA's home match against Great Olympics.
Match: WAFA VS GREAT OLYMPICS
Venue: Sogakope
Referee: Latif Adaari
Asst 1: Alhassan Badiu
Asst 2: Richard Appiah
4th Ref: Benard Dumfe
Match Commissioner: Samuel A. Aboagye
Match: HEARTS OF OAK VS ADUANA STARS
Venue: Accra
Referee: Prince Amoah
Asst 1: Adams Badiu
Asst 2: B.A. Crentsil
4th Ref: Sylvester Adjoku
Match Commissioner: Andrew Tamakloe
Match: INTER ALLIES VS WA ALL STARS
Venue: El Wak Stadium
Referee: Kenny Padi
Asst 1: Paul Atimaka
Asst 2: S.O. Boateng
4th Ref: Alex Nsiah
Match Commissioner: Harry Atutornu
Match: MEDEAMA VS EBUSUA DWARFS
Venue: Tarkwa
Referee: Samuel Suka
Asst 1: Shine Ayittey
Asst 2: Ashong Ibrahim
4th Ref: J.A. Amenya
Match Commissioner: Mike Okoto
Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS BECHEM UNITED
Venue: Dansoman
Referee: S.B. Bortey
Asst 1: Ben Vormaxor
Asst 2: Samuel Borquaye
4th Ref: Eku Boateng
Match Commissioner: C.W. Okai
Match: ASHANTIGOLD VS BEREKUM CHELSEA
Venue: Len Clay stadium, Obuasi
Referee: William Agbovi
Asst 1: A.F. Zakari
Asst 2: Alex Anning
4th Ref: Isaka Afful
Match Commissioner: Kwabena A. Sarpong
Match: ELMINA SHARKS VS ASANTE KOTOKO
Venue: Elmina
Referee: Cecil Fleisher
Asst 1: Eric Nantiere
Asst 2: Joseph Ayambila
4th Ref: Solomon Mordey
Match Commissioner: Michael Ayeh
Match: BOLGA ALL STARS VS TEMA YOUTH
Venue: Tamale
Referee: Yaw Ametepeh
Asst 1: Joseph Sey
Asst 2: Theresa Akongyram
4th Ref: Ali Alhassan
Match Commissioner: S.D. Yahaya