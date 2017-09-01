Portimonense reject loan bids from PSV and Nice for Lumor Agbenyenu

Portuguese top-flight side Portimonense rejected loan bids from PSV Eindhoven and Nice for Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu.

The Dutch Eredivisie side were ready to pay 1.5 million euros.

Nice also failed in their quest to sign the left back with 5million euros.

According to reports, Agbenyenu's release clause is believed to be around 10million euros.

The 21-year-old has been invited has been invited for Ghana's 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

