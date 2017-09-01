Portugal-based defender Lumor Agbenyenu joins Ghana camp ahead of Congo World Cup qualifier

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu has joined the Black Stars camp in Kumasi ahead of today's World Cup qualifier against Congo.

The 21-year-old joined his team-mates in training at the Baba Yara Stadium in preparation for the match against the Red Devils.

He arrived in Ghana Wednesday night and joined the team in Kumasi for the big game against Congo on Friday.

Agbenyenu was involved in league action for Portimonese in their 2-1 home defeat to Maritimo on Monday in the Portuguese Liga and lasted the entire duration of the match.

He is a key player wanted by some clubs in Holland which also conspired to delay his arrival.

Agbenyenu has been Ghana's first choice at left back with Baba Rahman recovering from injury and impressed on his debut against Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June.

