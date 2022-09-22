Portugal-based Ghanaian striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu dreams of making World Cup squad

Ghanaian striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu says he hopes to play in the 2022 World Cup with the Black Stars following his impressive form in the Portuguese top flight.

The Ghanaian was key in Rio Ave securing a return to the league, as they won the Liga Portuga 2, with the striker scoring 11 goals.

The club rewarded him with a permanent deal and has blossomed this season. Aziz has five goals in seven appearances in the Primeira Liga, plus two assists.

However, he did not make Otto Addo's squad for the September friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Although disappointed, Aziz remains optimistic about being invited before the World Cup in Qatar, where Black Stars will compete against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

“I think so [on whether he has a chance], the numbers speak for me,” Aziz told Zerozero in an interview.

“Ghanaian websites and journalists talk about me, so I believe, let’s see. I hope to have the opportunity to represent my country one day and if it’s at the World Cup, perfect.”

“Last season I already had good numbers [in terms of goals], but in Ghana, they always said ‘ah, but he plays in the second league’. Now I play in the I Liga, so I hope they don’t keep downplaying my goals.”