Portuguese Liga side Maritimo sign former Dreams FC striker Johnson Owusu Oppong

Portuguese top flight side CS Maritimo have completed the signing of Ghanaian teenager Johnson Owusu Oppong from Sporting Braga, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Details of the transaction remain undisclosed even though the two clubs have announced the deal.

The 19-year-old will be with the B team of Maritimo before making it to the first team.

The striker who can also play as a winger joined Sporting Braga in 2016 from Ghanaian side Dreams FC.

By Nuhu Adams

