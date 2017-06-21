Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes move closer to securing Alhassan Wakaso on loan
Ghana and Lorient midfielder Alhassan Wakaso has moved ever closer to returning to the Portuguese League with Vitoria Guimaraes on his heels.
The 25-year-old is a man in demand in Portugal after his team failed to retain their top tier status.
He has a running contract that ends in mid 2020 but that does not look to be an impediment with Gumaraes seeing him as a viable option for their midfield, as they return to Europe.
According to top Portugues website A Bola the Ghanaian has already agreed personal terms and should be available for pre-season.