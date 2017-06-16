Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes close in on Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso

Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes are closing in on a sensational deal to take Alhassan Wakaso back to Portugal just six months after he signed for relegated French side FC Lorient.

Wakaso was signed for a Million Euros by Lorient, he played in 11 league games but that was not enough as the French side got relegated for the first time in 11 years.

Adaptation to the French League seems to have taken a toll on the player with Portuguese website Bola reporting that the player has expressed his desire to leave.

He was the best player at Rio Ave before joining Lorient but looks to have made up his mind on a return to familiar territories.

Vitoria finished 4th on the league table and will be playing in the UEFA Europa League next season and the Ghanaian feels he will be better off playing for a club in Europe than a club in the French division one.

Le #Vitoria Guimarães veut Alhassan #Wakaso (25) selon A Bola. Le milieu ghanéen souhaite quitter #Lorient selon le média portugais pic.twitter.com/5ATG9Zgtd5 — Team Mercato (@TeamMercato) June 14, 2017

