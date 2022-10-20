Power rankings of Ghanaian players in the English Premier League, Partey maintains top spot

Ghanaian players in England's top football division are enjoying a good campaign with most of them in action during the weekend and in midweek.

Thomas Partey and his Arsenal teammates had a rest from midweek English Premier League action following the postponement of their game against Manchester City.

However, the Arsenal stalwart maintained his position at the top of the rankings, according to Goal, after another impressive display for the Gunners against Leeds United over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daniel Amartey and Tariq Lamptey were part of their teams for game during the weekend and midweek.

Thomas Partey sits comfortably at the top after his 90 minutes display against Leeds United. In a nervy second half for the Gunners, the 29-year-old was the steel that held the Arsenal team together.

Partey is followed by Southampton's Mohammed Salisu in the rankings. Salisu enjoyed impressive back-to-back games for the Saints, as they were held by West Ham before beating AFC Bournemouth.

Jordan Ayew is third on the list, having had consistent game time. But the Black Stars forward barely contributed in terms of attack. Crystal Palace picked four points in their last two games.

Daniel Amartey, who placed fourth on the list, returned to the staring line up and was part of Leicester goalless draw against Crystal Palace.

Jeffrey Schlupp and Tariq Lamptey are in fifth and sixth place respectively.