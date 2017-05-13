Premier League clubs set to observe a minute silence for May 9th victims
All the Ghana Premier League clubs will observe a minute silence across centers in this weekend’s game.
The Premier League Board released a statement signed by the Board Chairman Ashford Tettey-Oku expressing the Board's deepest sympathy with the families of all the victims.
126 football fans among the lots went to witness a game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium and never returned due to the tragic disaster 16 years ago.