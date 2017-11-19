Premier League duo Swansea City and West Ham United join race for Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi

English Premier League duo Swansea City and West Ham United have joined the race for the signature of Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi, The Sun has reported.

The Aalesunds FK winger scored on his debut for the Black Stars of Ghana to wrestle for a point for the West Africans in a pulsating 1-1 stalemate with the Pharaohs of Egypt.

The Sun adds that Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday, QPR and Cardiff are also looking to bring him to the Championship in a £2million deal for the second half of the season.

The ex-FC Twente forward played for Holland’s youth teams but chose to represent Ghana, where his parents are from.

But he holds an European passport which will make it easier to move to England when the January transfer window opens.

Gyasi has one year left on his contract at Aalesunds FK, who may look to cash in rather than lose him for nothing at the end of 2018.

The amazing winger has been in scintillating form for his Norwegian side has bagged 5 goals in 25 appearances so far and attracting suitors from the top European leagues is not shocking.

Swansea City and West Ham United have already tasted the influential roles of Ghanaian players and the arrival of Gyasi, if concluded, will be another great addition following the exploits of the Ayew brothers at both clubs.

