Premier League side Crystal Palace sign Ghanaian teen Kwame Danso from West Ham

Premier League team Crystal Palace have completed the signing of defender Kwame Danso from West Ham United.

The 15-year-old, who spent 1 year at West Ham, joins the Crystal Palace academy.

Kwame stated: It's a feeling of great happiness to join a massive club like Crystal Palace I received lucrative offers from major clubs, but I decided that Crystal Palace is the best place for me,"

It's a dream come true and a big step in my young career.

"Crystal Palace is a great club with excellent facilities and is known all over the world for developing young players.

"The fact that the club plays on the big stage was very appealing to me. In fact, it was a very easy to choose Crystal Palace.

Kwame began his Academy career at West Ham and chose to develop at Crystal Palace.

The 6ft4 Left Footed centre-back was born in the UK to Ghanaian parent.

He is eligible to play for the country of his birth but surprisingly opted to play for Ghana, talks are ongoing to get Kwame to play some part in the WAFU Cup this year.