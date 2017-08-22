Premier League side Tottenham Hotspurs to cough £8m to land Ghanaian defender Kasim Nuhu

English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspurs must be ready to cough £8m for the signature of in-form Ghanaian defender Kasim Nuhu Adams.

Kasim has hit top form for Swiss side Young Boys just a year after joining them and has attracted interest from many clubs including Tottenham Hotspurs and Newcastle United.

Latest news from Switzerland is that Tottenham have gazumped Newcastle for the signature of the hardworking center back and must be ready to dash out a mouth-watering £8m for the 22 year old.

Reports suggest the Swiss side has slapped a price around £8million on the former Medeama SC player.

The reports further reveal that despite Young Boys’ unwillingness to transfer the players, they can’t resist the cash if Tottenham are ready to pay the £8m.

Tottenham only recently broke their transfer record to sign Davinson Sanchez from Ajax but they are likely to break the bank for Kasim’s signature as they are considering defensive options with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertongthen not getting any younger.

Kasim, the younger brother of Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender Ahmed Adams, has been very impressive since joining Young Boys on loan from Real Mallorca in 2015.

He was later handed a permanent 4-year deal at Young Boys after hitting top form and proving a priceless asset for Adolf Hutter’s side.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

