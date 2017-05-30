President Akufo Addo excludes Sports Ministry from Cabinet

The Youth and Sports Ministry has been excluded from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 19-member cabinet to Parliament.

On Tuesday at the August gathering, the Sports ministry which has always been part of the cabinet to parliament under past governments was noticeably missing from the list read by the Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Ocquaye.

The President was put under enormous pressure from the minority to name his cabinet after he named his ministers some three months ago.

The Sports ministry was not the only sector excluded from the list as was the Communications, Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministries from his list. Also missing from the list is the Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo.

The list includes Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery and Minister for Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

The rest are Attorney General and Minister for Justice Gloria Akuffo, Agric Minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, Education Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Health Minister Agyeman Manu, Minister for Monitoring Evaluation Anthony Akoto Osei, Regional reorganization and development Dan Botwe and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources John Peter Amewu.

The rest are Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation Kofi Adda, Minister for Railways Joe Ghartey, Transport Minister Ofori Asiamah, Tourism and Creative Arts Minister Catherine Afeku, Employment and Labour Minister Ignatius Baffour and Minister for Special development Initiatives Mavis Hawa Kommson.

