President Nana Akuffo Addo: 'I'll will not interfere in football administration'

Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has indicated that his government will not interfere in the country's football flaw issues.

According to the first gentleman of the land, issues relating to lapses in football should be handled by the people in the industry as it is a FIFA requirement.

“As far as mismanagement in football is concerned my understanding is that, the football Association by football rules, by all the rules is supposed to be an independent organization, backed by those who are in football involve administration in the country will deal with issues of mismanagement,” he told the Journalist at the meet the meet the press.

“If mismanagement exists, I don’t believe it’s an area the government should intervene to sort things out; it can be sort out by the people in the industry and those with the association."

“My understanding is that, it is a basic rule FIFA is insistent on that there should be no executive interference in football administration in the country,” he deduced.

