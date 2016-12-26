Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Press conference scheduled for Avram Grant to reveal final Ghana squad for AFCON 2017

Published on: 26 December 2016
Avram Grant, coach of Ghana during of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations match between Ghana and Senegal at Mongomo Stadium, Equatorial Guinea on 23 January 2015 Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Ghana coach Avram Grant will hold a press conference to announce his final 23-man squad for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. 

The Israeli will defend his choices from a provisional 30-man squad which is expected to start training on Wednesday in Accra.

Grant has handed surprise call-ups to Andy Yiadom (Barnsely), Bernard Tekpetey ( Schalke) and striker Raphael Dwamena (Austria Lustenau).

He faces questions about his decision his goalkeepers and also striker to be named for the tournament.

The final squad to be announced will travel to UAE where they will work for 12 days to fine tune their preparations.

 

