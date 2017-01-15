Preview: Defending champions face Togo test in Group C opener on Monday

Ivory Coast will be eyeing nothing but a win over Togo in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group C game at the Stade d'Oyem in Gabon on Monday.

The Elephants are hoping to go all the way in this year's tournament and clinch their second consecutive AFCON title having won the 2015 tournament.

The Sparrow Hawks of Togo have never won Africa's prestigious title. They reached the quarter-finals in 2013 which was their best finish in the tournament.

Coached by experienced Frenchman Claude Le Roy, Togo will be confident of stunning the Ivorians when the two teams clash.

Ivory Coast head coach Michel Dussayer is under pressure to guide the Elephants to the final and win the title with his star-studded squad.

"It will not be easy. There are fine teams who aspire to win the trophy, but we have the weapons to go far," Dussayer, who is also a Frenchman said.

Key players

Salomon Kalou - Ivory Coast

The 31-year-old is most experienced player in the current Elephants squad. The winger-cum-striker played an important role as Ivory Coast clinched the 2015 AFCON title. He has represented Ivory Coast in two FIFA World Cups finals and four AFCON finals.

Emmanuel Adebayor - Togo

The towering centre forward remains Togo's talisman. The 32-year-old, who is Togo's all-time top goalscorer, has hit the back of the net 31 times in 66 appearances for the Sparrow Hawks. The 2008 African Footballer of the Year represented his country at the 2006 FIFA World Cup and 2013 AFCON finals.

Head-to-head - Ivory Coast v Togo

Ivory Coast FIFA ranking: 34

Togo FIFA ranking: 90

Matches played: 17

Ivory Coast Wins: 9

Togo Wins: 3

Draws: 5

Ivory Coast goals scored: 25

Togo goals scored: 9

Last match: 22 January 2013 in Rustenburg (South Africa) - Ivory Coast 2-1 Togo

Backpage TXT

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)