Preview: Gabon eager to bounce back against Burkina Faso

Gabon will be desperate to bounce back from a disappointing start to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations for the host nation, with victory against Burkina Faso at the Stade de l'Amitié on Wednesday evening.

The Panthers were restricted to a 1-1 stalemate in the opening game of the tournament, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's strike cancelled out by a stoppage-time equaliser from Guinea-Bissau defender Juary Soares.

Djurtus securing a point in what was their first ever game at an African showpiece.

Borussia Dortmund forward and Gabon captain - Aubameyang - was visible distraught following the outcome of the clash.

The speedy attacker, though, has urged his teammates to remain positive with Jose Antonio Camacho's men now setting their sights on the Stallions.

"We remain positive. We're at home, it remains a big advantage for us and this is a tournament in which we want to achieve something," Aubameyang told reporters in the aftermath.

"We made a mistake (conceding a late goal) but it is now up to us to rectify the problem and win the next game.

Aubameyang continued: "Obviously the result was not ideal to start with. The first half was difficult. We began with a little stress, we were a little tense.

"Unfortunately in the end, we let in a goal that we should not have conceded. It was a mistake that we should not have made. It will teach us not to repeat it."

Similarly, Burkina Faso played to a 1-1 draw in their 2017 AFCON opener with Cameroon. Issoufou Dayo on target for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations finalists following Benjamin Moukandjo's opener.

Stallions head coach Paulo Duarte wasn't pleased with his teams performance in the first half against the Indomitable Lions and has demanded an improved showing against the tournament hosts.

"Cameroon surprised us with their 4-3-3 plan while we were expecting a 4-4-2 formation," Duarte said. "Too bad my strategy in the first half did not work. My attackers did not quite understand the strategy I wanted.

"The first period was not controlled, but we corrected at half-time. We are in a process of building our team. I think we can play better in the next match in four days."

Head-to-Head: Gabon vs Burkina Faso:

Gabon FIFA ranking: 108

Burkina Faso FIFA ranking: 53

Matches played: 15

Gabon wins: 5

Burkina Faso wins: 2

Draws: 8

Gabon goals scored: 22

Burkina Faso goals scored: 13

Last match: 07 September 2013 in Ouagadougou - Burkina Faso 1-0 Gabon

