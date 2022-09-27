Preview: Ghana vs Nicaragua [VIDEO]

Black Stars take on Nicaragua in their second international friendly of the month.

The match will kick off at 6 pm local time at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Lorca, Spain.

This is the first time Ghana is engaging the North American country in any match.

Nicaragua have a good form guide compared to Ghana in their last five outings.

The Nicaraguans have won three, lost once and drawn once in their last five matches as compared to Ghana’s 1 win, 2 defeats and 2 draws.

Nicaragua come into the match as underdogs with a performance which has seen them rank 139th in the world against Ghana’s 60th position in the FIFA Rankings.

However, Nicaragua have the potential to stun the Black Stars, having scored more goals compared to Ghana in their recent matches.

The North Americans have scored 11 times in their last five matches while Ghana has scored 8.

Find out more in the video below