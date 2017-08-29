Preview of the game between Uganda and Egypt in Kampala

Preparations for the much awaited FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 group D qualifier between Uganda Cranes and the Pharaohs at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole in Uganda are on a high notch.

All the pre-match modalities and the measures to have a successful match were announced during a preparatory press conference held on Monday at FUFA House in Kampala.

The press conference was graced by the FUFA deputy CEO Humphrey Mandu, FUFA Executive committee member and chairperson of the FUFA International Match organizing committee Issa Magoola, Namboole stadium manager Jamil Ssewanyana, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Andrew Sorowen, match day event organizer Bobkins Kibirige of Kibo Media and coordinated by media officer Hamza Africana Nsereko.

Mandu assured the general public of affluent organization for the match with preparations taking the right shape and direction hours to the much awaited match.

“We assure the public that the preparations for the match are in a high gear and everything is progressing in the right direction and tiding” Mandu observed.

In his brief address before the media, AIGP Sorowen assured of maximum security prior to, during and after the match.

“Security operations have been finalized and we assure the public and spectators of maximum security before, during and after the match. Spectators should respect the rules set in order to ensure a smooth transition” Sorowen noted.

FUFA International Match organizing committee chairperson Magoola vowed to organize a great match, confirming the full schedule of the visiting team and match officials.

The match officials will set in on Tuesday afternoon.

Match commissioner Michael Wambura from Tanzania will arrive on Tuesday, 29th August 2017 at 12:45 hours aboard Kenya Airways KQ 412.

An hour later, he will be followed by the match referee assessor, Daniel Rene Louzaya from Congo at 01:50 hours aboard Rwandair Express WB 464.

The referees Lemghaifry Bouchaab (Mauritania), Aboubaar Doumbouya (Guinea), Waar Abderahmane (Mauritania) and fourth official Toure Sekou Ahmed (Guinea).

The two officials from Mauritania will travel aboard Turkish Airlines (TK 606) and those from Guinea will travel aboard Ethiopian Airlines ET 336 and ET 337.

The Egyptian delegation is expected to arrive on Tuesday night aboard Nile Air via private flight.

