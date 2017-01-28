Preview: Tunisia hope history doesn’t repeat itself against Burkina Faso

Veteran Polish coach Henryk Kasperczak was also in charge of Tunisia when they were ousted by Burkina Faso in the African Nations Cup quarter finals 19 years ago, but for him history is just history as both sides clash again at the same stage.

Hosts Burkina Faso defeated Tunisia 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 1998, with Kasperczak leaving the team following the World Cup campaign later in that year.

They meet in the last eight on Sunday at Gabon’s Libreville Stadium.

“I don't like to live in the past. I remember that period with nostalgia, but this is a new generation, and it's a new story,” Kasperczak was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.

“I have confidence this team can go far. Burkina do not concede a lot of goals, they play quick, technical football.

“We have more defensive problems than them. We have rectifications to make, we have worked on this a lot and tried to be more organised.”

Tunisia recovered from an opening defeat by Senegal to record two victories over Algeria and Zimbabwe and advance to the last eight as Group B runners up.

Burkina Faso finished on top of Group A with five points, ahead of Cameroon on goal difference, with draws against the Indomitable Lions and hosts Gabon and a win over Guinea Bissau.

“Just because we finished first doesn't mean we're the favourites – there aren't any. Our chances are 50-50.”

Tunisia have not reached the semifinal since winning the title on home soil in 2004. Burkina Faso finished fourth in 1998 and runners up in 2013, losing to Nigeria in the final.

