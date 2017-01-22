Preview: Wa All Stars contest Bechem United in Ghana FA Super Cup

Ghana Premier League holders Wa All Stars will engage FA Cup winners Bechem United in the Ghana Super Cup on Sunday at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

It's a curtain raiser for the 2016/2017 season as clubs are fine tuning their squad the league starts. The teams met in the GHALCA six tournament few months ago where Bechem United emerged winners with a 1-0 slim victory at the Coronation park.

The league champions suffered a 3-0 heavy defeat at the hands of Asante Kotoko in their second game in the pre-season tournament.

They also lost 3-1 and 2-1 to Sudanese giants Al Hilal and Saudi Arabia outfit Al Taawuon respectively.

Newly acquired striker Seth Amoateng could make his competitive debut when selected by coach Enos Kwame Adipah.

He played in both games for the Northern Blues in the G6.

First choice and Ghana Premier League best goalkeeper Richard Ofori is away with the national team at the Africa Cup of Nations 2017 and is missing this fixture.

Ghana U20 shot stopper Benjamin Asiedu is expected to replace him against Bechem United on Sunday.

Rest of the championship winning squad are still around and will feature in Sunday's encounter.

Captain Hafiz Adams, Ismail Abdul Ganiu, Maxwell Baako, Emmanuel Ocran, Richard Arthur, Nicholas Mensah, Issahaku Konda are all available for selection.

Bechem United after beating Wa All Stars in G6 tourney went ahead to lose to Aduana Stars in the semi-finals and also lost to Asante Kotoko in a 9 goal thriller with a 5-4 scoreline.

They are going into the game without last season's top scorer Abednego Tetteh who has joined Sudanese side Al Hilal.

Promising midfielder Yaw Ackah has also moved to Italian side Atalanta B.C..

Club captain Issa Adamu, experienced duo Patrick Cole and Yaw Mensah have all left the club after the end of last season including head coach Manuel Coelho Zacarias.

New coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese will be playing his first competitive game since joining the Hunters few weeks ago.

Ahmed Toure, Moro Salifu, Sadick Hadji Abubakar, Akoto Danso, Nana Antwi Manu, Richard Amoah, Emmanuel Baffour and David Telfer are expected to make the squad for the fixture on Sunday.

Dreams FC captain Abdul Bashiru can't make his debut for Bechem United since he is yet the team in training.

Medeama SC are holders of the Ghana Super Cup when they pipped Ashanti Gold SC 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium last year.

By Nuhu Adams

