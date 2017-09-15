Prince Boateng hoping to help next generation

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has reiterated his desire to help the Eintracht Frankfurt young generation to reach their potentials.

The 30-year-old joined the Eagles in the off season from Spanish outfit UD Las Palmas.

The former Tottenham enforcer mutually terminated his contract due to family reasons and he is now determined to help the club move forward.

With years of experience in his locker, Boateng has now claimed that winning trophies is no longer his number one priority but helping young players reach their potentials.

"I want to play at a good level for as long as possible and just stay healthy," he is quoted as saying by ESPN.

"To win trophies? I've never been a trophy guy. I would love to win the Champions League one day, but I am being realistic that I now most likely won't win it. Fine with me."

"My dream is to help young players. I don't want them to make the mistakes I did in the past. The rest? I was 20 when I dreamt of other things. "If I had always been honest to myself, I might play at Real Madrid."

