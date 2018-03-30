Prince Buaben suffers hamstring injury blow ahead of Hearts clash against Dundee United

Ghana midfielder Prince Buaben will miss Hearts of Midlothian weekend's clash against Dundee United after picking an hamstring injury in the side's Development League game.

Buaben suffered the injury after 70 minutes of the Jambos’ 3-2 defeat against Hibernian in the Development League on Tuesday and will be assessed by medical staff to ascertain the severity of the damage.

The 29-year-old missed four weeks with a hamstring strain in November, while he was also forced to battle back from a groin complaint during what has been a frustrating campaign for the Ghanaian enforcer.

He has not featured for the senior side since playing the second half in Hearts’ 2-0 defeat against Rangers on February 24.

Buaben is reported to be one of the five players manager Craig Leiven is looking to offload in the summer.

