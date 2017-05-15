Prince Owusu shows support for Kwesi Appiah and Ibrahim Tanko's partnership

Inter Allies head coach Prince Owusu is certain that Ghana is heading towards the right direction with the appointment of Ibrahim Tanko and Kwesi Appiah as the team’s head.

The duo will spearhead a new regime that should get Ghana give its all in the quest to reach Russia 2018.

Their appointment however cast a doubt on the major role of Maxwell Konadu who has been with the team for the last six years.

“I believe they (Kwesi Appiah and Ibrahim Tanko) will do a good job, I have worked with Kwesi Appiah and I know how he is dedicated to his work,” he told pressmen after Inter-Allies League game against WAFA in Sogakope.

“Tanko I have known him for long and I believe they can combine together to help the Black Stars team.”

