Princesses coach Yusif Basigi upbeat ahead of World Cup qualifier against Algeria on Friday

Ghana’s female Under-20 team, the Black Princesses, are hoping to get a good result when they meet in a Women’s World Cup (WWC) qualifier in Algiers on Friday.

The two sides meet in the first leg of the first round qualifier in a quest for a WWC ticket, with the Princesses chasing their fifth as against the Algerians’ first.

The Princesses left Accra on Tuesday for Algiers and the head coach, Yusif Basigi, told the Daily Graphic that they were travelling with cautious optimism, wary of the threat by the Algerians.

“At the Under-20 level, they may not be known to be a very good side. However, we still remember what their seniors did to the Black Queens in Namibia at the 2014 African Women’s Championship (AWC) and we are imagining that they also pose the same threat.

“Playing at home, there is no doubt that they will come out full of confidence and get a good result. We are also aiming for the same result; one that will make the work in the second leg less difficult and ease our qualification to the next round of the campaign,” Coach Basigi, who has assumed the responsibility of qualifying the Princesses, explained.

The former Black Queens coach said he and his technical team had carefully named the 18 players for the Algeria trip based on their current form, as well as their exposure and experience at the international level.

“Most of the players have played at the WWC at the Under-17 level and are currently among the consistent players in the respective leagues in Ghana. With most of them having played at the WWC level, they already know what is at stake, so our jobs are cut out. We definitely want to return from Algiers with a good result,” Coach Basigi further explained.

The 18 players who made the trip are: Martha Annan, Esther Agyeman, Gladys Amfobea, Felicity Asuoko, Blessing Agbomdzi, Linda Amoako, Justice Tweneboah, Grace Asantewaa, Rahma Alhassan, Olivia Anokye, Grace Acheampong and Sandra Owusu-Ansah.

The rest are Rafia Kulchire Alhassan, Princella Adubea, Adzisatu Mustapha, Ruth Animah and Bridget Adu.

