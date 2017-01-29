Prodigious Ghanaian striker Okyere Wriedt powers DOUBLE for promotion-seeking Osnabruck in Germany

Ghanaian striker Okyere Wriedt scored twice to help FK Osnabruck to a 3-1 win over Preußen Münster in the German third-tier league on Saturday.

Okyere hit his side into a 37th minute lead at the osnatel ARENA before cementing the win with a 64th minute volley.

The 22-year-old has now scored 8 league goals for his side.

While he was scoring twice on the afternoon German-born Ghanaian defender Marcel Appiah also impressed at the heart of defence.

By El Akyereko

