Prodigious Ghanaian striker Okyere Wriedt powers DOUBLE for promotion-seeking Osnabruck in Germany
Ghanaian striker Okyere Wriedt scored twice to help FK Osnabruck to a 3-1 win over Preußen Münster in the German third-tier league on Saturday.
Okyere hit his side into a 37th minute lead at the osnatel ARENA before cementing the win with a 64th minute volley.
The 22-year-old has now scored 8 league goals for his side.
While he was scoring twice on the afternoon German-born Ghanaian defender Marcel Appiah also impressed at the heart of defence.
By El Akyereko
