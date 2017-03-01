Professor Mintah named interim assistant coach of the Black Stars

Black Stars psychologist Professor Mintah has been named interim assistant coach as the search for a substantive head coach continues.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs coach will act as the deputy to Maxwell Konadu-who has been elevated to the post of an interim head coach.

The Ghana Football Association on Tuesday announced that they were going to take their time as they sieve through to name a substantive coach for the Black Stars.

The departure of Avram Grant means the handlers of the team have the unenviable duty of finding a competent replacement.

Professor Mintah has been working as the psychologist of national team though he has been head coach at club level.

