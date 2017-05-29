Prolific Accra Lions striker Benedict Wobenu earns late Black Stars B call up

Free-scoring striker of Accra-based Second Division side Accra Lions, Benedict Wobenu has been caught in the wide scouting web of hardworking Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah and will join the home-based Black Stars at their camping base in Prampram today (Monday).

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah handed the free scoring striker his first national call up after he impressed in a double-header friendly the Accra-based side played with the Black Star B.

This is happening for the first time in over 20 years since a player for the second division earned a call up into the senior national team B.

Even though the technical team of the Black Stars B are yet to explain why they handed the roly-poly attacker the call, close sources have disclosed that his call was necessitated by the unimpressive show of the team in the friendly with Benin on Thursday.

Benedict, 22, scored 13 goals out of 14 appearances in the league last season but was sidelined by an injury in a season he could have scored more than he had played.

The league is yet to start in but the sharp attacker has scored in almost all ten friendly matches played by Accra Lions this season with a goal tally of 8.

Accra Lions FC recently transfered midfielder Jessie Jensen to French Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco.

The Black Stars B are preparing for an international friendly with the Pharaohs of Egypt ahead of the CHAN qualifier with the Stallions of Burkina Faso.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)