Prolific Bekwai Academy striker Richard Berko calls for support in the maiden DOL campaign

Free-scoring Bekwai Academy striker Richard Berko has called for support from the people of Bekwai ahead of the kickoff of the GN Bank Division One League campaign.

The newly promoted Division One side will welcome Nzema Kotoko to the Nana Gyamfi Park on Sunday in their first game in their maiden campaign in the league.

And Berko has revealed that the team will need the support and motivation from the fans basically in Bekwai as they host the Nzema-based side in their first game of the 2017 DOL.

“Football is a game that needs support. The more we see the people at the venue, the more we get the urge to make Bekwai proud. We need the fans to be behind us,” Berko said.

He added: "BYFA is in to make history again as we did to qualify from Division Two to One. So the fans should make it a point to back us to pick our first win.”

