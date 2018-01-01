Promising Ghanaian referee Isaka Afful, 3 others to be handed FIFA Badges

Auspicious Ghanaian referee Isaka Afful and three others Nathan Anaafo, Juliet Appiah and Doris Essuman will be handed their FIFA referee’s badges after successfully passing their respective tests in 2017.

The four referees will be handed their badges at the premises of the Ghana Football Association on Friday 5th January 2018.

Isaka Afful and Nathan Anaafo will be replacing William Agbovi and banned referee Joseph Lamptey on the FIFA referees list for Ghana while Juliet Appiah will replace Christine Ziga who is on retiurement now with Doris Essuman taking the place of Millicent Kanor who is on believed to be on maternity.

Afful, Anaafo and Juliet are all center referees while Doris is an assistant referee.

Isaka Afful was one of the three Ghanaian referees who excelled at the UEFA Center Of Refereeing Excellence and were awarded with a Diploma in Refereeing by the European Football Governing Body in 2016.

Afful, together with Kwasi Brobbey and Rahman Fallalu represented the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) during the exercise in 2018.

Afful is seen as the future of refereeing in Ghana after showing promising exploits of raising the flag of Ghana high on the international scene if given the opportunity.

He is an authoritative personality on the field who is usually assigned controversial and difficult matches in Ghana’s top flight league matches.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

