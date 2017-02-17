Promising Ghanaian winger Jonas Asare signs for top European agent Ivo Chi

Highly rated Ghanaian youngster Jonas Asare has signed to be part of players managed by top European agent Ivor Chi who is based in Germany.

Jonas, plays his football with Serbian second division side Javor Ivanjica and has been a revelation for the club who are pushing for promotion to the Serbian top tier this season.

His association with Ivo is coming at a time where the Cameroon born German agent is managing some of the top talents in European football.

Nuru Sulley who plays his football with Alayanspor, Etame Mbilla of Antalyaspor and Breel Embolo of Schalke 04 are part of players who are working with the agent.

It is expected that with his connections and wide experience Asare should profit from association himself with the agent.

