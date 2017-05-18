Promoted Dutch side VVV-Venlo seeking to extend contract of Ghanaian midfielder Jonathan Opoku

Dutch side VVV-Venlo are seeking to renew the contract of Ghanaian midfielder Jonathan Opoku following the promotion to the top-flight.

The contract of the 27-year-old runs out in November this year.

The Dutch has started re-negotiation talks with the midfielder who played an influential role in their promotion fight.

Venlo are keen to tie him down to avoid a situation of leaving for free.

They secured the promotion after winning the

