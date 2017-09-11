Promoted Gideon Mensah makes first Red Bull Salzburg bench appearance

Defender Gideon Mensah made his first appearance on the Red Bull Salzburg bench on Sunday in the 2-2 draw with Rapid Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The left-back has gained promotion from Salzburg's second team FC Liefering where he is a regular.

Mensah joined on a five-year deal in June 2016 from Ghana Premier League side WAFA.

Last season, he made 22 appearances for Liefering as their regular left-back.

The talented player helped Salzburg's youth team to win the UEFA Youth Cup last term.

