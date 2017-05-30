Promoted Newcastle interested in signing Ghana winger Frank Acheampong

Newcastle United are interested in signing Frank Acheampong from Anderlecht in the summer transfer window, according to Dhnet.be.

Acheampong, who can operate as a forward, winger or wing-back, has been on the books of Anderlecht since 2013 and has a contract with the Belgian club until June 2019, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

The Magpies, who will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship, are not the only club who are reported to be interested in the Ghana international.

According to Dhnet.be, Watford and Bournemouth are also interested in securing the services of the 23-year-old former Buriram United attacker.

Acheampong scored three goals and provided two assists in 12 Europa League appearances for Anderlecht this past season, according to WhoScored.

The attacker himself has commented on his future, claiming that there have been contacts from clubs in England. The 23-year-old has also claimed that playing in the Premier League is his dream.

"English clubs have made contact,” Dhnet.be quotes Acheampong as saying. "The Premier League is my dream and my goal, but I cannot reveal the names of the teams that follow me.”

