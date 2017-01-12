Propitious GHANAsoccernet writer Sheikh Tophic Sienu shortlisted for best online reporter award

Auspicious GHANAsoccernet.com writer Sheikh Tophic Sienu is among four journalists shortlisted for the Best Online Reporter in the 3rd edition of the Annual Ghana Sports Excellence Awards.

The rosy Ghanaian football writer, who is also an analyst on Metro TV, GTV, A TV and Happy FM will have to fight off competition from Erasmus Kwao of Liquid Sports, Prince Dornu-Leiku of Eastside Boxing and Samuel Heywood Okine of Africa Sports Media.

The University of Education, Winneba and Christian Service University College graduate is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his former GHANAsoccernet.com colleague Ameenu Shardow who deservedly bagged the individual award during the maiden edition in 2015.

Another colleague Rahman Osman, also of Ghanasoccernet and City FM was nominated for the award last year.

Sheikh Tophic, whose knowledge and coverage of the 2016 Ghana Premier League and other football related issues is unmatched joined Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com two years ago and has risen through the ranks, quite quick and fast.

He has shown tremendous abilities as he has learnt the ropes in record time and could cap an incredible year by winning the coveted crown.

