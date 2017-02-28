Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo re-appointed Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee chairman

Legal brain Prosper Harrison Addo has been reinstated as the chairman of the Disciplinary Committee after lengthy discussions.

Addo stepped down at the end of last season after a barrage of criticisms.

In the letter was sent to the Ghana FA, he stated that he was publicly accused of being corrupt by the President of Tema Youth FC over the club's impasse with Dreams FC.

But the former MTN FA Cup Committee member has accepted to return to the position.

He will be assisted by Eva Okyere, Godsway Glah and W.O. Amoo and a fifth person to be appointed later.

Addo, a former Sports Journalist, had a lot of admirers for his promptness and efficacy in dealing with cases.

