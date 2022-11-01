Pundit says Arsenal ace Thomas Partey as good as Man City star Rodri and £70M man Casemiro

Former England international Darren Bent says Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is proving he is’s on a level with Casemiro and Rodri after following his performance over the last weekend.

Partey put in an impressive display for Arsenal when they trounced newly-promoted Nottingham Forest at the Emirates stadium on Sunday.

The Black Stars superstar scored a trademark stunning goal from outside the box to help the Gunners claim a 5-0 triumph in the end.

First half substitute Reiss Nelson scored twice and assisted another in the game while Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli got the other goals for Arsenal.

The massive victory keeps the Gunners at the top of the league standings and are being chased by champions Manchester City who are trailing by just two points.

"Wow. People talk about Casemiro, Rodri; Partey is in that bracket, 100 per cent. He’s been that good." Bent told talkSPORT.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been in superlative form this campaign in the Premier League having played 9 matches.

Partey scored his first goal of the season when Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby with a screamer.