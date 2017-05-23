Q&A: Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin shares his experience at African Junior Championship

Ghana coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has been sharing his experience at the 2017 CAF U17 Nations Cup in Gabon.

The 58-year-old has been able to get the best out of his boys as they remain unbeaten in three matches and yet to concede a goal.

The Black Starlets have scored nine goals at the tournament.

Fabin, a former Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies coach, has told CAFONLINE.com he has been impressed with the quality on display.

What has been your experience at the Total U-African Cup of Nations Gabon 2017?

SF: It has been a wonderful experience learning contrasting styles of play. Getting to know other coaches It's been a wonderful experience and we've enjoyed our football.

Which players have impressed you so much at this tournament and why did you pick him?

SF: Lots of the players have impressed. I can't single out any player but the talent on display has been amazing. I don't know the names of the other players but lot of them have really impressed including (our own players) Emmanuel Toku, Eric Ayiah, Razak Yussif and Danlad Ibrahim of Ghana.

What are your chance in the semi-final match and what do you think about your opponent?

SF: We respect our opponents. Our chance of progressing to the final is very bright. We are happy they've qualified together with us. We played two friendlies with them as part of our preparations for this competition. We learnt a lot from them. Though We beat them in both matches We know they now know our team as we know them but a semi-final match is not the same as a friendly so we are leaving no stones unturned. So, our chances are bright. We know them and they also know so I think it will be an interesting match.

What target will you set for your team in India?

SF: To win the World Cup and enjoy playing Ghana's brand of football.

What have you enjoyed most since you came into Gabon?

SF: The hospitality; AND warmth of the Gabonese and their appreciation of good football.

Source: cafonline.com

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)