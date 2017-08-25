Qatari top flight side Muaither SC unveil David Opoku

Ghanaian midfielder David Opoku has been unveiled at his new club Muaither SC ahead of the Qatari top flight season.

Opoku, 25, joined the newly promoted side on a two-year contract reported to be worth $350,000 after terminating his contract with Lebanese side El Egtmaeey earlier this year

He was presented to the fans of the club at a press conference on Thursday in Doha and pledged to help the team to greater heights.

“It is good to be at this great club, Qatari football is undoubtedly the best in the region and I am happy to be here. I will do my best for the club to attain greater heights,” Opoku told the Press.

“Personally, I am a striker and my job is to score, so I have to bang in as many goals I can to help the club win games”

Opoku, a graduate from the University of California has also featured for MYPA in Finland, as well as the Ghana National Under 23 team.

