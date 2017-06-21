Quitters Never Win: Mumuni Abubakar return to top-tier football underlines midfielder's resilience

Mumuni Abubakar was tipped for greatness when he earned a trial session with English Premier League side Liverpool in January 2012 but like many mercurial talents from this country- his growth has stagnated (at least for five years).

Partly because of the career path- deciding to chose Mamelodi Sundowns and moving to South Africa was not a good deal after all.

But like the adage goes, better late than never. The 24-year-old did not give and has managed to extrude like magma.

So, it was a refreshing to read the former Ghana U20 captain has signed for Absa Premiership side Free State Stars- he knows the club very well after having pre season training with them three years ago.

Patience they say is a virtue and Abubakar has worked his socks in the lower divisions (four years at Black Leopards).

His Story:

In 2012, Abubakar was transferred to Mamelodi Sundowns from then Ghana Premier League side New Edubiase United.

He had helped them to win the MTN FA Cup- the club's first major silverware till date.

Abubakar was named the 2011 Sports Writers Association of Ghana Premier League Player of the Year.

He was a member of Ghana's historic 2011 All Africa Games gold medal winning team in Maputo, Mozambique.

Determination:

He was spotted during Ghana's participation at the eight-nation Cape Town Invitational Friendly Tournament.

Abubakar never got to play a competitive match for the Brazilians and the dismissal of coach Johan Neeskens did not help matters.

Pitso Mosimane was appointed but nothing changed and the combative midfielder had to be farmed out to Black Leopards where he twice played with them in the promotional play-offs.

He had options at that time too- maybe terminate his contract and return to the Ghana Premier League like his former teammate Emmanuel Baffour did and sorry to say has gone into oblivion.

Many have not surprised in South Africa with the latest being Lawrence Lartey who struggled for game at Ajax Cape Town- he is expected to look elsewhere.

Mumuni deserves commendation for staying on and fighting his way back to the top after a rocky start.

Prospects:

Having played a number of games and adapted to life in South Africa.

At Free State Stars, expectations will be moderate and much wouldn't be expected.

Appreciable performances will boost his confidence and aim at a big-club move.

Abubakar might be in the line to emulate the feat chalked by former SuperSport, Mpumalanga Black Aces and Kaizer Chiefs defender Edwin Gyimah who excelled everywhere he played.

He has countryman Mohammed Anas who had an impressive debut season to keep him company.

Abubakar cannot afford to fail himself this time with eyes now on a late developer.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)