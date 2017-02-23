Rabiu Mohammed to join players who will demonstrate against unpaid salaries in Russia

Injured Ghana international Rabiu Mohammed has been contacted to join a demonstration of player against clubs in Russia who sign players and refuse to play them their salaries.

The Ghanaian signed for Anzhi Makhachkala last season but the club refused to pay him his salary because of an injury he was carrying- there have been similar cases during his time with Kuban Krasnodar.

He has since terminated his contract with Anzhi and there constant invites to join players like Dan Petrescu, Victor Goncharenko, Alexander Belen Ivelin Popov, Andrei Eshchenko Anton Sosnin and other athletes and veterans of the team, as well as the governor of the Krasnodar Territory .

UPDATE:

Rabiu is currently in Germany where he is treating an ankle injury that has threatened to curtail his career.

