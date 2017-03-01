Ghana target Herve Renard favourites to land South African coaching job

Frenchman Herve Renard is believed to be in pole position to land the South African job after being named in a two-man shortlist for the top position amid reports a new man will be announced latest Friday.

Times Media Digital are reporting the accomplished Moroccan coach must fend off stiff competition from Carlos Queiroz to get the nod.

The South African Football Association are reported to have recommended Mozambique-born Queiroz, who has close associates at the federation.

However it has emerged that the 64-year-old financial hurdle could scupper the deal.

The former Manchester United assistant coach earned around R20-million annually as Iran national team coach, meaning SAFA must break bank to buy him out of contract.

If the South Africa federation are unsuccessful, Renard will get the job, insiders told Times Media Digital.

Renard is an accomplished coach having won the Africa Cup of Nations with two different countries - Zambia and Ivory Coast in 2012 and 2015 respectively.

The 48-year-old, who has constantly been linked with the Ghana national team is believed to the real favourite to land the job despite Queiroz threat.

Media reports in Ghana had claimed he had submitted his CV for application for the job, which turned out to be untrue.

The Bafana job became vacant in December last year after coach Shake Mashaba was frozen out for insubordination.

He has been challenging his sacking with his arbitration hearings set for next week.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)